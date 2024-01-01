Pakistani rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert PKR to BTN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Nu.0.3023 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:44
PKR to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BTN
1 PKR to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30250.3025
Low0.30060.2999
Average0.30190.3011
Change0.56%0.56%
1 PKR to BTN stats

The performance of PKR to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3025 and a 30 day low of 0.3006. This means the 30 day average was 0.3019. The change for PKR to BTN was 0.56.

The performance of PKR to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3025 and a 90 day low of 0.2999. This means the 90 day average was 0.3011. The change for PKR to BTN was 0.56.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PKR0.30229 BTN
5 PKR1.51143 BTN
10 PKR3.02285 BTN
20 PKR6.04570 BTN
50 PKR15.11425 BTN
100 PKR30.22850 BTN
250 PKR75.57125 BTN
500 PKR151.14250 BTN
1000 PKR302.28500 BTN
2000 PKR604.57000 BTN
5000 PKR1,511.42500 BTN
10000 PKR3,022.85000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Pakistani Rupee
1 BTN3.30814 PKR
5 BTN16.54070 PKR
10 BTN33.08140 PKR
20 BTN66.16280 PKR
50 BTN165.40700 PKR
100 BTN330.81400 PKR
250 BTN827.03500 PKR
500 BTN1,654.07000 PKR
1000 BTN3,308.14000 PKR
2000 BTN6,616.28000 PKR
5000 BTN16,540.70000 PKR
10000 BTN33,081.40000 PKR