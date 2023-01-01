50 Pakistani rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert PKR to BTN at the real exchange rate

50 pkr
14.76 btn

1.00000 PKR = 0.29524 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.9060583.21260.7854533.672751.324953.7499529.5216
1 EUR1.1037191.84170.8669654.053611.462354.1388232.583
1 INR0.01201740.010888310.009439120.04413690.01592250.04506470.354773
1 GBP1.273151.15345105.94214.675961.686864.7742537.5854

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PKR0.29524 BTN
5 PKR1.47618 BTN
10 PKR2.95236 BTN
20 PKR5.90472 BTN
50 PKR14.76180 BTN
100 PKR29.52360 BTN
250 PKR73.80900 BTN
500 PKR147.61800 BTN
1000 PKR295.23600 BTN
2000 PKR590.47200 BTN
5000 PKR1476.18000 BTN
10000 PKR2952.36000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Pakistani Rupee
1 BTN3.38712 PKR
5 BTN16.93560 PKR
10 BTN33.87120 PKR
20 BTN67.74240 PKR
50 BTN169.35600 PKR
100 BTN338.71200 PKR
250 BTN846.78000 PKR
500 BTN1693.56000 PKR
1000 BTN3387.12000 PKR
2000 BTN6774.24000 PKR
5000 BTN16935.60000 PKR
10000 BTN33871.20000 PKR