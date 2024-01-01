Pakistani rupees to Jamaican dollars today

Convert PKR to JMD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = J$0.5672 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:50
PKR to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JMD
1 PKR to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57030.5703
Low0.56320.5593
Average0.56720.5638
Change0.71%0.97%
1 PKR to JMD stats

The performance of PKR to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5703 and a 30 day low of 0.5632. This means the 30 day average was 0.5672. The change for PKR to JMD was 0.71.

The performance of PKR to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5703 and a 90 day low of 0.5593. This means the 90 day average was 0.5638. The change for PKR to JMD was 0.97.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 PKR0.56722 JMD
5 PKR2.83611 JMD
10 PKR5.67221 JMD
20 PKR11.34442 JMD
50 PKR28.36105 JMD
100 PKR56.72210 JMD
250 PKR141.80525 JMD
500 PKR283.61050 JMD
1000 PKR567.22100 JMD
2000 PKR1,134.44200 JMD
5000 PKR2,836.10500 JMD
10000 PKR5,672.21000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 JMD1.76298 PKR
5 JMD8.81490 PKR
10 JMD17.62980 PKR
20 JMD35.25960 PKR
50 JMD88.14900 PKR
100 JMD176.29800 PKR
250 JMD440.74500 PKR
500 JMD881.49000 PKR
1000 JMD1,762.98000 PKR
2000 JMD3,525.96000 PKR
5000 JMD8,814.90000 PKR
10000 JMD17,629.80000 PKR