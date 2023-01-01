5 Jamaican dollars to Pakistani rupees

Convert JMD to PKR at the real exchange rate

5 jmd
9.16 pkr

1.00000 JMD = 1.83189 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.341.483351.330950.912518.49120.784961.3351
1 JPY0.0069280910.01027680.009220940.006321910.1281090.005438270.00924969
1 AUD0.6741597.306810.897260.61515612.46580.5291810.900058
1 SGD0.751343108.4491.114510.68559513.89320.5897741.00312

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 JMD1.83189 PKR
5 JMD9.15945 PKR
10 JMD18.31890 PKR
20 JMD36.63780 PKR
50 JMD91.59450 PKR
100 JMD183.18900 PKR
250 JMD457.97250 PKR
500 JMD915.94500 PKR
1000 JMD1831.89000 PKR
2000 JMD3663.78000 PKR
5000 JMD9159.45000 PKR
10000 JMD18318.90000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 PKR0.54588 JMD
5 PKR2.72941 JMD
10 PKR5.45883 JMD
20 PKR10.91766 JMD
50 PKR27.29415 JMD
100 PKR54.58830 JMD
250 PKR136.47075 JMD
500 PKR272.94150 JMD
1000 PKR545.88300 JMD
2000 PKR1091.76600 JMD
5000 PKR2729.41500 JMD
10000 PKR5458.83000 JMD