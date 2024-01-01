Pakistani rupees to Thai bahts today

Convert PKR to THB at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ฿0.1210 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:02
PKR to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

THB
1 PKR to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12100.1291
Low0.11640.1164
Average0.11900.1219
Change3.18%-6.19%
1 PKR to THB stats

The performance of PKR to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1210 and a 30 day low of 0.1164. This means the 30 day average was 0.1190. The change for PKR to THB was 3.18.

The performance of PKR to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1291 and a 90 day low of 0.1164. This means the 90 day average was 0.1219. The change for PKR to THB was -6.19.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0750.7713.6731.3823.75634.239
1 EUR1.08190.7720.8323.9661.4924.05536.966
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.09114.7661.7934.87444.427

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Thai Baht
1 PKR0.12102 THB
5 PKR0.60509 THB
10 PKR1.21018 THB
20 PKR2.42036 THB
50 PKR6.05090 THB
100 PKR12.10180 THB
250 PKR30.25450 THB
500 PKR60.50900 THB
1000 PKR121.01800 THB
2000 PKR242.03600 THB
5000 PKR605.09000 THB
10000 PKR1,210.18000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Pakistani Rupee
1 THB8.26322 PKR
5 THB41.31610 PKR
10 THB82.63220 PKR
20 THB165.26440 PKR
50 THB413.16100 PKR
100 THB826.32200 PKR
250 THB2,065.80500 PKR
500 THB4,131.61000 PKR
1000 THB8,263.22000 PKR
2000 THB16,526.44000 PKR
5000 THB41,316.10000 PKR
10000 THB82,632.20000 PKR