100 Pakistani rupees to Thai bahts

Convert PKR to THB at the real exchange rate

100 pkr
12.11 thb

1.00000 PKR = 0.12113 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Thai Baht
1 PKR0.12113 THB
5 PKR0.60567 THB
10 PKR1.21133 THB
20 PKR2.42266 THB
50 PKR6.05665 THB
100 PKR12.11330 THB
250 PKR30.28325 THB
500 PKR60.56650 THB
1000 PKR121.13300 THB
2000 PKR242.26600 THB
5000 PKR605.66500 THB
10000 PKR1211.33000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Pakistani Rupee
1 THB8.25536 PKR
5 THB41.27680 PKR
10 THB82.55360 PKR
20 THB165.10720 PKR
50 THB412.76800 PKR
100 THB825.53600 PKR
250 THB2063.84000 PKR
500 THB4127.68000 PKR
1000 THB8255.36000 PKR
2000 THB16510.72000 PKR
5000 THB41276.80000 PKR
10000 THB82553.60000 PKR