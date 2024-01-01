Pakistani rupees to Egyptian pounds today

Convert PKR to EGP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = E£0.1755 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 PKR to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17550.1770
Low0.17350.1733
Average0.17450.1746
Change0.20%1.14%
View full history

1 PKR to EGP stats

The performance of PKR to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1755 and a 30 day low of 0.1735. This means the 30 day average was 0.1745. The change for PKR to EGP was 0.20.

The performance of PKR to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1770 and a 90 day low of 0.1733. This means the 90 day average was 0.1746. The change for PKR to EGP was 1.14.

Track market ratesView PKR to EGP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0730.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7440.8323.9641.4924.05436.955
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.07214.7651.7934.87344.419

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 PKR0.17550 EGP
5 PKR0.87749 EGP
10 PKR1.75498 EGP
20 PKR3.50996 EGP
50 PKR8.77490 EGP
100 PKR17.54980 EGP
250 PKR43.87450 EGP
500 PKR87.74900 EGP
1000 PKR175.49800 EGP
2000 PKR350.99600 EGP
5000 PKR877.49000 EGP
10000 PKR1,754.98000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 EGP5.69807 PKR
5 EGP28.49035 PKR
10 EGP56.98070 PKR
20 EGP113.96140 PKR
50 EGP284.90350 PKR
100 EGP569.80700 PKR
250 EGP1,424.51750 PKR
500 EGP2,849.03500 PKR
1000 EGP5,698.07000 PKR
2000 EGP11,396.14000 PKR
5000 EGP28,490.35000 PKR
10000 EGP56,980.70000 PKR