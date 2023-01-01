500 Pakistani rupees to Egyptian pounds

Convert PKR to EGP at the real exchange rate

500 pkr
54.81 egp

1.00000 PKR = 0.10962 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
How to convert Pakistani rupees to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 PKR0.10962 EGP
5 PKR0.54807 EGP
10 PKR1.09615 EGP
20 PKR2.19230 EGP
50 PKR5.48075 EGP
100 PKR10.96150 EGP
250 PKR27.40375 EGP
500 PKR54.80750 EGP
1000 PKR109.61500 EGP
2000 PKR219.23000 EGP
5000 PKR548.07500 EGP
10000 PKR1096.15000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 EGP9.12283 PKR
5 EGP45.61415 PKR
10 EGP91.22830 PKR
20 EGP182.45660 PKR
50 EGP456.14150 PKR
100 EGP912.28300 PKR
250 EGP2280.70750 PKR
500 EGP4561.41500 PKR
1000 EGP9122.83000 PKR
2000 EGP18245.66000 PKR
5000 EGP45614.15000 PKR
10000 EGP91228.30000 PKR