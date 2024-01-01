50 Egyptian pounds to Pakistani rupees

Convert EGP to PKR at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ₨5.695 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
EGP to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PKR
1 EGP to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.76465.7695
Low5.70245.6508
Average5.73125.7284
Change-0.20%-0.96%
1 EGP to PKR stats

The performance of EGP to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.7646 and a 30 day low of 5.7024. This means the 30 day average was 5.7312. The change for EGP to PKR was -0.20.

The performance of EGP to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.7695 and a 90 day low of 5.6508. This means the 90 day average was 5.7284. The change for EGP to PKR was -0.96.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 EGP5.69536 PKR
5 EGP28.47680 PKR
10 EGP56.95360 PKR
20 EGP113.90720 PKR
50 EGP284.76800 PKR
100 EGP569.53600 PKR
250 EGP1,423.84000 PKR
500 EGP2,847.68000 PKR
1000 EGP5,695.36000 PKR
2000 EGP11,390.72000 PKR
5000 EGP28,476.80000 PKR
10000 EGP56,953.60000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 PKR0.17558 EGP
5 PKR0.87791 EGP
10 PKR1.75582 EGP
20 PKR3.51164 EGP
50 PKR8.77910 EGP
100 PKR17.55820 EGP
250 PKR43.89550 EGP
500 PKR87.79100 EGP
1000 PKR175.58200 EGP
2000 PKR351.16400 EGP
5000 PKR877.91000 EGP
10000 PKR1,755.82000 EGP