Pakistani rupees to Laotian kips today

Convert PKR to LAK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₭78.97 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:53
PKR to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LAK
1 PKR to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High79.415579.6252
Low78.847178.8471
Average79.164079.2979
Change-0.55%-0.82%
1 PKR to LAK stats

The performance of PKR to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 79.4155 and a 30 day low of 78.8471. This means the 30 day average was 79.1640. The change for PKR to LAK was -0.55.

The performance of PKR to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 79.6252 and a 90 day low of 78.8471. This means the 90 day average was 79.2979. The change for PKR to LAK was -0.82.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0710.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.750.8323.9651.4924.05436.958
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06114.7651.7934.87244.415

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 PKR78.97100 LAK
5 PKR394.85500 LAK
10 PKR789.71000 LAK
20 PKR1,579.42000 LAK
50 PKR3,948.55000 LAK
100 PKR7,897.10000 LAK
250 PKR19,742.75000 LAK
500 PKR39,485.50000 LAK
1000 PKR78,971.00000 LAK
2000 PKR157,942.00000 LAK
5000 PKR394,855.00000 LAK
10000 PKR789,710.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Pakistani Rupee
1 LAK0.01266 PKR
5 LAK0.06331 PKR
10 LAK0.12663 PKR
20 LAK0.25326 PKR
50 LAK0.63315 PKR
100 LAK1.26629 PKR
250 LAK3.16572 PKR
500 LAK6.33145 PKR
1000 LAK12.66290 PKR
2000 LAK25.32580 PKR
5000 LAK63.31450 PKR
10000 LAK126.62900 PKR