10 thousand Laotian kips to Pakistani rupees

Convert LAK to PKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 lak
126.90 pkr

₭1.000 LAK = ₨0.01269 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:01
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.9340.7881.5041.36718.16583.4351.353
1 EUR1.07110.8451.6111.46519.45789.3711.45
1 GBP1.2681.18411.9071.73423.04105.8251.717
1 AUD0.6650.6210.52410.90912.08155.4880.9

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Pakistani Rupee
1 LAK0.01269 PKR
5 LAK0.06345 PKR
10 LAK0.12690 PKR
20 LAK0.25381 PKR
50 LAK0.63452 PKR
100 LAK1.26904 PKR
250 LAK3.17260 PKR
500 LAK6.34520 PKR
1000 LAK12.69040 PKR
2000 LAK25.38080 PKR
5000 LAK63.45200 PKR
10000 LAK126.90400 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 PKR78.79980 LAK
5 PKR393.99900 LAK
10 PKR787.99800 LAK
20 PKR1,575.99600 LAK
50 PKR3,939.99000 LAK
100 PKR7,879.98000 LAK
250 PKR19,699.95000 LAK
500 PKR39,399.90000 LAK
1000 PKR78,799.80000 LAK
2000 PKR157,599.60000 LAK
5000 PKR393,999.00000 LAK
10000 PKR787,998.00000 LAK