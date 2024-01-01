Pakistani rupees to Cambodian riels today

Convert PKR to KHR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ៛14.61 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:52
PKR to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KHR
1 PKR to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.632214.7494
Low14.603414.5588
Average14.617014.6379
Change-0.11%-0.94%
1 PKR to KHR stats

The performance of PKR to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.6322 and a 30 day low of 14.6034. This means the 30 day average was 14.6170. The change for PKR to KHR was -0.11.

The performance of PKR to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.7494 and a 90 day low of 14.5588. This means the 90 day average was 14.6379. The change for PKR to KHR was -0.94.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 PKR14.61140 KHR
5 PKR73.05700 KHR
10 PKR146.11400 KHR
20 PKR292.22800 KHR
50 PKR730.57000 KHR
100 PKR1,461.14000 KHR
250 PKR3,652.85000 KHR
500 PKR7,305.70000 KHR
1000 PKR14,611.40000 KHR
2000 PKR29,222.80000 KHR
5000 PKR73,057.00000 KHR
10000 PKR146,114.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Pakistani Rupee
1 KHR0.06844 PKR
5 KHR0.34220 PKR
10 KHR0.68440 PKR
20 KHR1.36879 PKR
50 KHR3.42198 PKR
100 KHR6.84395 PKR
250 KHR17.10988 PKR
500 KHR34.21975 PKR
1000 KHR68.43950 PKR
2000 KHR136.87900 PKR
5000 KHR342.19750 PKR
10000 KHR684.39500 PKR