Convert PKR to KHR at the real exchange rate

Pakistani rupees to Cambodian riels today

1,000 pkr
14,786.90 khr

₨1.000 PKR = ៛14.79 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:43
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 PKR14,78690 KHR
5 PKR73,93450 KHR
10 PKR147,86900 KHR
20 PKR295,73800 KHR
50 PKR739,34500 KHR
100 PKR1.478,69000 KHR
250 PKR3.696,72500 KHR
500 PKR7.393,45000 KHR
1000 PKR14.786,90000 KHR
2000 PKR29.573,80000 KHR
5000 PKR73.934,50000 KHR
10000 PKR147.869,00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Pakistani Rupee
1 KHR0,06763 PKR
5 KHR0,33814 PKR
10 KHR0,67628 PKR
20 KHR1,35255 PKR
50 KHR3,38138 PKR
100 KHR6,76275 PKR
250 KHR16,90688 PKR
500 KHR33,81375 PKR
1000 KHR67,62750 PKR
2000 KHR135,25500 PKR
5000 KHR338,13750 PKR
10000 KHR676,27500 PKR