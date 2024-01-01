Convert KHR to PKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 Cambodian riels to Pakistani rupees

5,000 khr
339.58 pkr

៛1.000 KHR = ₨0.06792 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KHR to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06820.0688
Low0.06770.0677
Average0.06790.0683
Change-0.16%-1.29%
1 KHR to PKR stats

The performance of KHR to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0682 and a 30 day low of 0.0677. This means the 30 day average was 0.0679. The change for KHR to PKR was -0.16.

The performance of KHR to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0688 and a 90 day low of 0.0677. This means the 90 day average was 0.0683. The change for KHR to PKR was -1.29.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Pakistani Rupee
1 KHR0,06792 PKR
5 KHR0,33958 PKR
10 KHR0,67915 PKR
20 KHR1,35831 PKR
50 KHR3,39577 PKR
100 KHR6,79153 PKR
250 KHR16,97883 PKR
500 KHR33,95765 PKR
1000 KHR67,91530 PKR
2000 KHR135,83060 PKR
5000 KHR339,57650 PKR
10000 KHR679,15300 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 PKR14,72420 KHR
5 PKR73,62100 KHR
10 PKR147,24200 KHR
20 PKR294,48400 KHR
50 PKR736,21000 KHR
100 PKR1.472,42000 KHR
250 PKR3.681,05000 KHR
500 PKR7.362,10000 KHR
1000 PKR14.724,20000 KHR
2000 PKR29.448,40000 KHR
5000 PKR73.621,00000 KHR
10000 PKR147.242,00000 KHR