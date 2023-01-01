20 Cambodian riels to Pakistani rupees

Convert KHR to PKR

20 khr
1.38 pkr

1.00000 KHR = 0.06886 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:49
Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.33451.478310.91167.1336522.36283.16010.786164
1 CAD0.74934411.107760.6831165.3455616.757262.31550.589107
1 AUD0.676450.90272310.6166644.8255615.126856.25360.5318
1 EUR1.096951.463881.6216317.8252624.530591.22250.862385

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Pakistani Rupee
1 KHR0.06886 PKR
5 KHR0.34428 PKR
10 KHR0.68856 PKR
20 KHR1.37713 PKR
50 KHR3.44282 PKR
100 KHR6.88564 PKR
250 KHR17.21410 PKR
500 KHR34.42820 PKR
1000 KHR68.85640 PKR
2000 KHR137.71280 PKR
5000 KHR344.28200 PKR
10000 KHR688.56400 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 PKR14.52300 KHR
5 PKR72.61500 KHR
10 PKR145.23000 KHR
20 PKR290.46000 KHR
50 PKR726.15000 KHR
100 PKR1452.30000 KHR
250 PKR3630.75000 KHR
500 PKR7261.50000 KHR
1000 PKR14523.00000 KHR
2000 PKR29046.00000 KHR
5000 PKR72615.00000 KHR
10000 PKR145230.00000 KHR