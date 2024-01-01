Pakistani rupees to Botswanan pulas today

Convert PKR to BWP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = P0.04813 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BWP
1 PKR to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04810.0488
Low0.04680.0468
Average0.04750.0478
Change2.02%-0.93%
View full history

1 PKR to BWP stats

The performance of PKR to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0481 and a 30 day low of 0.0468. This means the 30 day average was 0.0475. The change for PKR to BWP was 2.02.

The performance of PKR to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0488 and a 90 day low of 0.0468. This means the 90 day average was 0.0478. The change for PKR to BWP was -0.93.

Track market ratesView PKR to BWP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.070.7713.6731.3823.75634.241
1 EUR1.079190.750.8323.9651.4924.05436.961
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06914.7651.7934.87344.422

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 PKR0.04813 BWP
5 PKR0.24065 BWP
10 PKR0.48131 BWP
20 PKR0.96261 BWP
50 PKR2.40654 BWP
100 PKR4.81307 BWP
250 PKR12.03268 BWP
500 PKR24.06535 BWP
1000 PKR48.13070 BWP
2000 PKR96.26140 BWP
5000 PKR240.65350 BWP
10000 PKR481.30700 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Pakistani Rupee
1 BWP20.77680 PKR
5 BWP103.88400 PKR
10 BWP207.76800 PKR
20 BWP415.53600 PKR
50 BWP1,038.84000 PKR
100 BWP2,077.68000 PKR
250 BWP5,194.20000 PKR
500 BWP10,388.40000 PKR
1000 BWP20,776.80000 PKR
2000 BWP41,553.60000 PKR
5000 BWP103,884.00000 PKR
10000 BWP207,768.00000 PKR