Pakistani rupees to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert PKR to HKD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = $0.02796 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:49
PKR to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 PKR to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02800.0281
Low0.02790.0279
Average0.02800.0280
Change-0.14%-0.26%
1 PKR to HKD stats

The performance of PKR to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0280 and a 30 day low of 0.0279. This means the 30 day average was 0.0280. The change for PKR to HKD was -0.14.

The performance of PKR to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0281 and a 90 day low of 0.0279. This means the 90 day average was 0.0280. The change for PKR to HKD was -0.26.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.926684.06920.7708613.6731.381953.7558534.2375
1 EUR1.07925190.73170.831943.964091.491474.053536.9508
1 INR0.0118950.011021510.009169370.04369020.01643820.04467570.407254
1 GBP1.297251.20201109.05914.76481.792734.8722844.4146

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 PKR0.02796 HKD
5 PKR0.13978 HKD
10 PKR0.27957 HKD
20 PKR0.55913 HKD
50 PKR1.39782 HKD
100 PKR2.79565 HKD
250 PKR6.98912 HKD
500 PKR13.97825 HKD
1000 PKR27.95650 HKD
2000 PKR55.91300 HKD
5000 PKR139.78250 HKD
10000 PKR279.56500 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
100 HKD3576.99000 PKR
200 HKD7153.98000 PKR
300 HKD10730.97000 PKR
500 HKD17884.95000 PKR
1000 HKD35769.90000 PKR
2000 HKD71539.80000 PKR
2500 HKD89424.75000 PKR
3000 HKD107309.70000 PKR
4000 HKD143079.60000 PKR
5000 HKD178849.50000 PKR
10000 HKD357699.00000 PKR
20000 HKD715398.00000 PKR