Pakistani rupees to Algerian dinars today

Convert PKR to DZD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = دج0.4801 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:46
PKR to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DZD
1 PKR to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48010.4830
Low0.47500.4741
Average0.47780.4786
Change0.92%-0.39%
1 PKR to DZD stats

The performance of PKR to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4801 and a 30 day low of 0.4750. This means the 30 day average was 0.4778. The change for PKR to DZD was 0.92.

The performance of PKR to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4830 and a 90 day low of 0.4741. This means the 90 day average was 0.4786. The change for PKR to DZD was -0.39.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0730.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7440.8323.9641.4924.05436.955
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.07214.7651.7934.87344.419

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 PKR0.48013 DZD
5 PKR2.40063 DZD
10 PKR4.80126 DZD
20 PKR9.60252 DZD
50 PKR24.00630 DZD
100 PKR48.01260 DZD
250 PKR120.03150 DZD
500 PKR240.06300 DZD
1000 PKR480.12600 DZD
2000 PKR960.25200 DZD
5000 PKR2,400.63000 DZD
10000 PKR4,801.26000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 DZD2.08279 PKR
5 DZD10.41395 PKR
10 DZD20.82790 PKR
20 DZD41.65580 PKR
50 DZD104.13950 PKR
100 DZD208.27900 PKR
250 DZD520.69750 PKR
500 DZD1,041.39500 PKR
1000 DZD2,082.79000 PKR
2000 DZD4,165.58000 PKR
5000 DZD10,413.95000 PKR
10000 DZD20,827.90000 PKR