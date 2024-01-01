5 Algerian dinars to Pakistani rupees

Convert DZD to PKR at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ₨2.087 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:16
DZD to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PKR
1 DZD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.10542.1093
Low2.08312.0703
Average2.09342.0894
Change-0.57%0.72%
1 DZD to PKR stats

The performance of DZD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1054 and a 30 day low of 2.0831. This means the 30 day average was 2.0934. The change for DZD to PKR was -0.57.

The performance of DZD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1093 and a 90 day low of 2.0703. This means the 90 day average was 2.0894. The change for DZD to PKR was 0.72.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07890.641.491.6180.93521.522
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0191.7921.9461.12525.887
1 USD0.9280.771184.0771.3821.5010.86719.964
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 DZD2.08699 PKR
5 DZD10.43495 PKR
10 DZD20.86990 PKR
20 DZD41.73980 PKR
50 DZD104.34950 PKR
100 DZD208.69900 PKR
250 DZD521.74750 PKR
500 DZD1,043.49500 PKR
1000 DZD2,086.99000 PKR
2000 DZD4,173.98000 PKR
5000 DZD10,434.95000 PKR
10000 DZD20,869.90000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 PKR0.47916 DZD
5 PKR2.39579 DZD
10 PKR4.79158 DZD
20 PKR9.58316 DZD
50 PKR23.95790 DZD
100 PKR47.91580 DZD
250 PKR119.78950 DZD
500 PKR239.57900 DZD
1000 PKR479.15800 DZD
2000 PKR958.31600 DZD
5000 PKR2,395.79000 DZD
10000 PKR4,791.58000 DZD