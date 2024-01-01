Pakistani rupees to Argentine pesos today

Convert PKR to ARS at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = $3.543 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
PKR to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

1 PKR to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.54293.5429
Low3.47233.3355
Average3.50513.4323
Change2.03%6.22%
1 PKR to ARS stats

The performance of PKR to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5429 and a 30 day low of 3.4723. This means the 30 day average was 3.5051. The change for PKR to ARS was 2.03.

The performance of PKR to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5429 and a 90 day low of 3.3355. This means the 90 day average was 3.4323. The change for PKR to ARS was 6.22.

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 PKR3.54291 ARS
5 PKR17.71455 ARS
10 PKR35.42910 ARS
20 PKR70.85820 ARS
50 PKR177.14550 ARS
100 PKR354.29100 ARS
250 PKR885.72750 ARS
500 PKR1,771.45500 ARS
1000 PKR3,542.91000 ARS
2000 PKR7,085.82000 ARS
5000 PKR17,714.55000 ARS
10000 PKR35,429.10000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 ARS0.28225 PKR
5 ARS1.41127 PKR
10 ARS2.82254 PKR
20 ARS5.64508 PKR
50 ARS14.11270 PKR
100 ARS28.22540 PKR
250 ARS70.56350 PKR
500 ARS141.12700 PKR
1000 ARS282.25400 PKR
2000 ARS564.50800 PKR
5000 ARS1,411.27000 PKR
10000 ARS2,822.54000 PKR