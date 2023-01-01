250 Pakistani rupees to Argentine pesos

Convert PKR to ARS at the real exchange rate

250 pkr
717.14 ars

1.00000 PKR = 2.86858 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.9060583.21260.7854533.672751.324953.7499529.5216
1 EUR1.1037191.84170.8669654.053611.462354.1388232.583
1 INR0.01201740.010888310.009439120.04413690.01592250.04506470.354773
1 GBP1.273151.15345105.94214.675961.686864.7742537.5854

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 PKR2.86858 ARS
5 PKR14.34290 ARS
10 PKR28.68580 ARS
20 PKR57.37160 ARS
50 PKR143.42900 ARS
100 PKR286.85800 ARS
250 PKR717.14500 ARS
500 PKR1434.29000 ARS
1000 PKR2868.58000 ARS
2000 PKR5737.16000 ARS
5000 PKR14342.90000 ARS
10000 PKR28685.80000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 ARS0.34860 PKR
5 ARS1.74302 PKR
10 ARS3.48604 PKR
20 ARS6.97208 PKR
50 ARS17.43020 PKR
100 ARS34.86040 PKR
250 ARS87.15100 PKR
500 ARS174.30200 PKR
1000 ARS348.60400 PKR
2000 ARS697.20800 PKR
5000 ARS1743.02000 PKR
10000 ARS3486.04000 PKR