5,000 Argentine pesos to Pakistani rupees

Convert ARS to PKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 ars
1,467.09 pkr

$1.000 ARS = ₨0.2934 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 ARS to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29880.3108
Low0.29340.2934
Average0.29610.3020
Change-1.81%-5.59%
View full history

1 ARS to PKR stats

The performance of ARS to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2988 and a 30 day low of 0.2934. This means the 30 day average was 0.2961. The change for ARS to PKR was -1.81.

The performance of ARS to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3108 and a 90 day low of 0.2934. This means the 90 day average was 0.3020. The change for ARS to PKR was -5.59.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8681.30717.8680.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.0860.88412.0860.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.67113.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.491119.7381.44319.7380.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 ARS0.29342 PKR
5 ARS1.46709 PKR
10 ARS2.93418 PKR
20 ARS5.86836 PKR
50 ARS14.67090 PKR
100 ARS29.34180 PKR
250 ARS73.35450 PKR
500 ARS146.70900 PKR
1000 ARS293.41800 PKR
2000 ARS586.83600 PKR
5000 ARS1,467.09000 PKR
10000 ARS2,934.18000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 PKR3.40810 ARS
5 PKR17.04050 ARS
10 PKR34.08100 ARS
20 PKR68.16200 ARS
50 PKR170.40500 ARS
100 PKR340.81000 ARS
250 PKR852.02500 ARS
500 PKR1,704.05000 ARS
1000 PKR3,408.10000 ARS
2000 PKR6,816.20000 ARS
5000 PKR17,040.50000 ARS
10000 PKR34,081.00000 ARS