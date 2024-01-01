Pakistani rupees to Liberian dollars today

Convert PKR to LRD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = L$0.6918 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:53
PKR to LRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LRD
1 PKR to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.70080.7055
Low0.69180.6918
Average0.69520.6984
Change-1.29%-1.28%
1 PKR to LRD stats

The performance of PKR to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7008 and a 30 day low of 0.6918. This means the 30 day average was 0.6952. The change for PKR to LRD was -1.29.

The performance of PKR to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7055 and a 90 day low of 0.6918. This means the 90 day average was 0.6984. The change for PKR to LRD was -1.28.

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Liberian Dollar
1 PKR0.69175 LRD
5 PKR3.45877 LRD
10 PKR6.91754 LRD
20 PKR13.83508 LRD
50 PKR34.58770 LRD
100 PKR69.17540 LRD
250 PKR172.93850 LRD
500 PKR345.87700 LRD
1000 PKR691.75400 LRD
2000 PKR1,383.50800 LRD
5000 PKR3,458.77000 LRD
10000 PKR6,917.54000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 LRD1.44560 PKR
5 LRD7.22800 PKR
10 LRD14.45600 PKR
20 LRD28.91200 PKR
50 LRD72.28000 PKR
100 LRD144.56000 PKR
250 LRD361.40000 PKR
500 LRD722.80000 PKR
1000 LRD1,445.60000 PKR
2000 LRD2,891.20000 PKR
5000 LRD7,228.00000 PKR
10000 LRD14,456.00000 PKR