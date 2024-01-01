Pakistani rupees to Mozambican meticals today

Convert PKR to MZN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = MT0.2298 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:56
PKR to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MZN
1 PKR to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22980.2303
Low0.22870.2279
Average0.22960.2291
Change0.07%0.27%
1 PKR to MZN stats

The performance of PKR to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2298 and a 30 day low of 0.2287. This means the 30 day average was 0.2296. The change for PKR to MZN was 0.07.

The performance of PKR to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2303 and a 90 day low of 0.2279. This means the 90 day average was 0.2291. The change for PKR to MZN was 0.27.

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mozambican Metical
1 PKR0.22983 MZN
5 PKR1.14916 MZN
10 PKR2.29831 MZN
20 PKR4.59662 MZN
50 PKR11.49155 MZN
100 PKR22.98310 MZN
250 PKR57.45775 MZN
500 PKR114.91550 MZN
1000 PKR229.83100 MZN
2000 PKR459.66200 MZN
5000 PKR1,149.15500 MZN
10000 PKR2,298.31000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Pakistani Rupee
1 MZN4.35102 PKR
5 MZN21.75510 PKR
10 MZN43.51020 PKR
20 MZN87.02040 PKR
50 MZN217.55100 PKR
100 MZN435.10200 PKR
250 MZN1,087.75500 PKR
500 MZN2,175.51000 PKR
1000 MZN4,351.02000 PKR
2000 MZN8,702.04000 PKR
5000 MZN21,755.10000 PKR
10000 MZN43,510.20000 PKR