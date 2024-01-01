Pakistani rupees to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert PKR to SZL at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = L0.06364 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SZL
1 PKR to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06360.0663
Low0.06150.0615
Average0.06280.0638
Change2.49%-3.07%
View full history

1 PKR to SZL stats

The performance of PKR to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0636 and a 30 day low of 0.0615. This means the 30 day average was 0.0628. The change for PKR to SZL was 2.49.

The performance of PKR to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0663 and a 90 day low of 0.0615. This means the 90 day average was 0.0638. The change for PKR to SZL was -3.07.

Track market ratesView PKR to SZL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0740.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7670.8323.9651.4924.05536.963
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.11614.7671.7934.87544.435

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Swazi Lilangeni
1 PKR0.06364 SZL
5 PKR0.31819 SZL
10 PKR0.63639 SZL
20 PKR1.27278 SZL
50 PKR3.18194 SZL
100 PKR6.36388 SZL
250 PKR15.90970 SZL
500 PKR31.81940 SZL
1000 PKR63.63880 SZL
2000 PKR127.27760 SZL
5000 PKR318.19400 SZL
10000 PKR636.38800 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Pakistani Rupee
1 SZL15.71370 PKR
5 SZL78.56850 PKR
10 SZL157.13700 PKR
20 SZL314.27400 PKR
50 SZL785.68500 PKR
100 SZL1,571.37000 PKR
250 SZL3,928.42500 PKR
500 SZL7,856.85000 PKR
1000 SZL15,713.70000 PKR
2000 SZL31,427.40000 PKR
5000 SZL78,568.50000 PKR
10000 SZL157,137.00000 PKR