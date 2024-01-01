Pakistani rupees to Fijian dollars today

Convert PKR to FJD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = FJ$0.008115 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:45
PKR to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

FJD
1 PKR to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00810.0082
Low0.00790.0079
Average0.00800.0080
Change2.60%-0.70%
1 PKR to FJD stats

The performance of PKR to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0081 and a 30 day low of 0.0079. This means the 30 day average was 0.0080. The change for PKR to FJD was 2.60.

The performance of PKR to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0082 and a 90 day low of 0.0079. This means the 90 day average was 0.0080. The change for PKR to FJD was -0.70.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0730.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7440.8323.9641.4924.05436.955
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.07214.7651.7934.87344.419

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 PKR0.00811 FJD
5 PKR0.04057 FJD
10 PKR0.08115 FJD
20 PKR0.16230 FJD
50 PKR0.40575 FJD
100 PKR0.81150 FJD
250 PKR2.02874 FJD
500 PKR4.05748 FJD
1000 PKR8.11496 FJD
2000 PKR16.22992 FJD
5000 PKR40.57480 FJD
10000 PKR81.14960 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 FJD123.22900 PKR
5 FJD616.14500 PKR
10 FJD1,232.29000 PKR
20 FJD2,464.58000 PKR
50 FJD6,161.45000 PKR
100 FJD12,322.90000 PKR
250 FJD30,807.25000 PKR
500 FJD61,614.50000 PKR
1000 FJD123,229.00000 PKR
2000 FJD246,458.00000 PKR
5000 FJD616,145.00000 PKR
10000 FJD1,232,290.00000 PKR