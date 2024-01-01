Pakistani rupees to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert PKR to TMT at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = T0.01259 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:02
PKR to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TMT
1 PKR to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01260.0126
Low0.01260.0125
Average0.01260.0126
Change0.02%0.21%
1 PKR to TMT stats

The performance of PKR to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0126 and a 30 day low of 0.0126. This means the 30 day average was 0.0126. The change for PKR to TMT was 0.02.

The performance of PKR to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0126 and a 90 day low of 0.0125. This means the 90 day average was 0.0126. The change for PKR to TMT was 0.21.

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Turkmenistani Manat
1 PKR0.01259 TMT
5 PKR0.06296 TMT
10 PKR0.12592 TMT
20 PKR0.25184 TMT
50 PKR0.62961 TMT
100 PKR1.25922 TMT
250 PKR3.14805 TMT
500 PKR6.29610 TMT
1000 PKR12.59220 TMT
2000 PKR25.18440 TMT
5000 PKR62.96100 TMT
10000 PKR125.92200 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Pakistani Rupee
1 TMT79.41430 PKR
5 TMT397.07150 PKR
10 TMT794.14300 PKR
20 TMT1,588.28600 PKR
50 TMT3,970.71500 PKR
100 TMT7,941.43000 PKR
250 TMT19,853.57500 PKR
500 TMT39,707.15000 PKR
1000 TMT79,414.30000 PKR
2000 TMT158,828.60000 PKR
5000 TMT397,071.50000 PKR
10000 TMT794,143.00000 PKR