Pakistani rupees to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert PKR to UAH at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₴0.1475 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:05
PKR to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UAH
1 PKR to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14800.1483
Low0.14750.1458
Average0.14750.1470
Change-0.35%0.45%
1 PKR to UAH stats

The performance of PKR to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1480 and a 30 day low of 0.1475. This means the 30 day average was 0.1475. The change for PKR to UAH was -0.35.

The performance of PKR to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1483 and a 90 day low of 0.1458. This means the 90 day average was 0.1470. The change for PKR to UAH was 0.45.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 PKR0.14751 UAH
5 PKR0.73755 UAH
10 PKR1.47509 UAH
20 PKR2.95018 UAH
50 PKR7.37545 UAH
100 PKR14.75090 UAH
250 PKR36.87725 UAH
500 PKR73.75450 UAH
1000 PKR147.50900 UAH
2000 PKR295.01800 UAH
5000 PKR737.54500 UAH
10000 PKR1,475.09000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Pakistani Rupee
1 UAH6.77927 PKR
5 UAH33.89635 PKR
10 UAH67.79270 PKR
20 UAH135.58540 PKR
50 UAH338.96350 PKR
100 UAH677.92700 PKR
250 UAH1,694.81750 PKR
500 UAH3,389.63500 PKR
1000 UAH6,779.27000 PKR
2000 UAH13,558.54000 PKR
5000 UAH33,896.35000 PKR
10000 UAH67,792.70000 PKR