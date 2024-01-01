1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Pakistani rupees

Convert UAH to PKR at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ₨6.779 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:34
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

UAH to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 UAH to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.78056.8610
Low6.75586.7418
Average6.77936.8013
Change0.35%-0.45%
View full history

1 UAH to PKR stats

The performance of UAH to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.7805 and a 30 day low of 6.7558. This means the 30 day average was 6.7793. The change for UAH to PKR was 0.35.

The performance of UAH to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.8610 and a 90 day low of 6.7418. This means the 90 day average was 6.8013. The change for UAH to PKR was -0.45.

Track market ratesView UAH to PKR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0760.7721.321.38517.6921.509
1 EUR1.08190.7820.8331.4261.49519.1031.629
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.2108.94211.7111.79422.9241.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Pakistani Rupee
1 UAH6.77927 PKR
5 UAH33.89635 PKR
10 UAH67.79270 PKR
20 UAH135.58540 PKR
50 UAH338.96350 PKR
100 UAH677.92700 PKR
250 UAH1,694.81750 PKR
500 UAH3,389.63500 PKR
1000 UAH6,779.27000 PKR
2000 UAH13,558.54000 PKR
5000 UAH33,896.35000 PKR
10000 UAH67,792.70000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 PKR0.14751 UAH
5 PKR0.73755 UAH
10 PKR1.47509 UAH
20 PKR2.95018 UAH
50 PKR7.37545 UAH
100 PKR14.75090 UAH
250 PKR36.87725 UAH
500 PKR73.75450 UAH
1000 PKR147.50900 UAH
2000 PKR295.01800 UAH
5000 PKR737.54500 UAH
10000 PKR1,475.09000 UAH