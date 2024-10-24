Ukrainian hryvnia to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Pakistani rupees is currently 6.779 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 6.791 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 6.764 on 20-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-10-2024, with a -0.261% decrease in value.