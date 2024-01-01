Pakistani rupees to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert PKR to GYD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = GY$0.7491 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:49
PKR to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GYD
1 PKR to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.75270.7541
Low0.74910.7463
Average0.75150.7498
Change-0.34%-0.11%
1 PKR to GYD stats

The performance of PKR to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7527 and a 30 day low of 0.7491. This means the 30 day average was 0.7515. The change for PKR to GYD was -0.34.

The performance of PKR to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7541 and a 90 day low of 0.7463. This means the 90 day average was 0.7498. The change for PKR to GYD was -0.11.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Guyanaese Dollar
1 PKR0.74906 GYD
5 PKR3.74528 GYD
10 PKR7.49056 GYD
20 PKR14.98112 GYD
50 PKR37.45280 GYD
100 PKR74.90560 GYD
250 PKR187.26400 GYD
500 PKR374.52800 GYD
1000 PKR749.05600 GYD
2000 PKR1498.11200 GYD
5000 PKR3745.28000 GYD
10000 PKR7490.56000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 GYD1.33501 PKR
5 GYD6.67505 PKR
10 GYD13.35010 PKR
20 GYD26.70020 PKR
50 GYD66.75050 PKR
100 GYD133.50100 PKR
250 GYD333.75250 PKR
500 GYD667.50500 PKR
1000 GYD1335.01000 PKR
2000 GYD2670.02000 PKR
5000 GYD6675.05000 PKR
10000 GYD13350.10000 PKR