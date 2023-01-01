5 Pakistani rupees to Guyanaese dollars

Convert PKR to GYD at the real exchange rate

5 pkr
3.71 gyd

1.00000 PKR = 0.74262 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Guyanaese Dollar
1 PKR0.74262 GYD
5 PKR3.71312 GYD
10 PKR7.42625 GYD
20 PKR14.85250 GYD
50 PKR37.13125 GYD
100 PKR74.26250 GYD
250 PKR185.65625 GYD
500 PKR371.31250 GYD
1000 PKR742.62500 GYD
2000 PKR1485.25000 GYD
5000 PKR3713.12500 GYD
10000 PKR7426.25000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 GYD1.34657 PKR
5 GYD6.73285 PKR
10 GYD13.46570 PKR
20 GYD26.93140 PKR
50 GYD67.32850 PKR
100 GYD134.65700 PKR
250 GYD336.64250 PKR
500 GYD673.28500 PKR
1000 GYD1346.57000 PKR
2000 GYD2693.14000 PKR
5000 GYD6732.85000 PKR
10000 GYD13465.70000 PKR