Pakistani rupees to CFP francs today

Convert PKR to XPF at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₣0.3950 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:05
PKR to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XPF
1 PKR to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39650.3965
Low0.38460.3846
Average0.39020.3896
Change2.17%0.23%
1 PKR to XPF stats

The performance of PKR to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3965 and a 30 day low of 0.3846. This means the 30 day average was 0.3902. The change for PKR to XPF was 2.17.

The performance of PKR to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3965 and a 90 day low of 0.3846. This means the 90 day average was 0.3896. The change for PKR to XPF was 0.23.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0730.773.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7990.8323.9671.4924.05736.977
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.13114.7681.7944.87644.442

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / CFP Franc
1 PKR0.39498 XPF
5 PKR1.97489 XPF
10 PKR3.94978 XPF
20 PKR7.89956 XPF
50 PKR19.74890 XPF
100 PKR39.49780 XPF
250 PKR98.74450 XPF
500 PKR197.48900 XPF
1000 PKR394.97800 XPF
2000 PKR789.95600 XPF
5000 PKR1,974.89000 XPF
10000 PKR3,949.78000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 XPF2.53179 PKR
5 XPF12.65895 PKR
10 XPF25.31790 PKR
20 XPF50.63580 PKR
50 XPF126.58950 PKR
100 XPF253.17900 PKR
250 XPF632.94750 PKR
500 XPF1,265.89500 PKR
1000 XPF2,531.79000 PKR
2000 XPF5,063.58000 PKR
5000 XPF12,658.95000 PKR
10000 XPF25,317.90000 PKR