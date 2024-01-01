100 CFP francs to Pakistani rupees

Convert XPF to PKR at the real exchange rate

100 xpf
258.92 pkr

1.00000 XPF = 2.58925 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3268518.57430.9121583.06540.7835461.485551.33445
1 SGD0.753665113.99880.68743162.60350.5905311.119611.00573
1 ZAR0.0538380.071434710.04910644.472060.04218440.07997890.0718439
1 EUR1.096351.4546920.3639191.06880.859011.628691.46302

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 XPF2.58925 PKR
5 XPF12.94625 PKR
10 XPF25.89250 PKR
20 XPF51.78500 PKR
50 XPF129.46250 PKR
100 XPF258.92500 PKR
250 XPF647.31250 PKR
500 XPF1294.62500 PKR
1000 XPF2589.25000 PKR
2000 XPF5178.50000 PKR
5000 XPF12946.25000 PKR
10000 XPF25892.50000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / CFP Franc
1 PKR0.38621 XPF
5 PKR1.93106 XPF
10 PKR3.86212 XPF
20 PKR7.72424 XPF
50 PKR19.31060 XPF
100 PKR38.62120 XPF
250 PKR96.55300 XPF
500 PKR193.10600 XPF
1000 PKR386.21200 XPF
2000 PKR772.42400 XPF
5000 PKR1931.06000 XPF
10000 PKR3862.12000 XPF