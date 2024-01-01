Pakistani rupees to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert PKR to SHP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = £0.002772 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:01
PKR to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 PKR to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00280.0028
Low0.00270.0027
Average0.00270.0027
Change3.47%-0.65%
1 PKR to SHP stats

The performance of PKR to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for PKR to SHP was 3.47.

The performance of PKR to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for PKR to SHP was -0.65.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0740.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7670.8323.9651.4924.05536.963
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.11614.7671.7934.87544.435

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 PKR0.00277 SHP
5 PKR0.01386 SHP
10 PKR0.02772 SHP
20 PKR0.05544 SHP
50 PKR0.13861 SHP
100 PKR0.27721 SHP
250 PKR0.69303 SHP
500 PKR1.38605 SHP
1000 PKR2.77210 SHP
2000 PKR5.54420 SHP
5000 PKR13.86050 SHP
10000 PKR27.72100 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 SHP360.73700 PKR
5 SHP1,803.68500 PKR
10 SHP3,607.37000 PKR
20 SHP7,214.74000 PKR
50 SHP18,036.85000 PKR
100 SHP36,073.70000 PKR
250 SHP90,184.25000 PKR
500 SHP180,368.50000 PKR
1000 SHP360,737.00000 PKR
2000 SHP721,474.00000 PKR
5000 SHP1,803,685.00000 PKR
10000 SHP3,607,370.00000 PKR