10 pkr
0.03 shp

1.00000 PKR = 0.00279 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 PKR0.00279 SHP
5 PKR0.01393 SHP
10 PKR0.02787 SHP
20 PKR0.05574 SHP
50 PKR0.13934 SHP
100 PKR0.27869 SHP
250 PKR0.69673 SHP
500 PKR1.39345 SHP
1000 PKR2.78690 SHP
2000 PKR5.57380 SHP
5000 PKR13.93450 SHP
10000 PKR27.86900 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 SHP358.82200 PKR
5 SHP1794.11000 PKR
10 SHP3588.22000 PKR
20 SHP7176.44000 PKR
50 SHP17941.10000 PKR
100 SHP35882.20000 PKR
250 SHP89705.50000 PKR
500 SHP179411.00000 PKR
1000 SHP358822.00000 PKR
2000 SHP717644.00000 PKR
5000 SHP1794110.00000 PKR
10000 SHP3588220.00000 PKR