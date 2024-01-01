Pakistani rupees to Samoan talas today

Convert PKR to WST at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = WS$0.009810 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

WST
1 PKR to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00980.0099
Low0.00960.0096
Average0.00970.0097
Change1.55%0.14%
View full history

1 PKR to WST stats

The performance of PKR to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0098 and a 30 day low of 0.0096. This means the 30 day average was 0.0097. The change for PKR to WST was 1.55.

The performance of PKR to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0099 and a 90 day low of 0.0096. This means the 90 day average was 0.0097. The change for PKR to WST was 0.14.

Track market ratesView PKR to WST chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0730.773.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7990.8323.9671.4924.05736.977
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.13114.7681.7944.87644.442

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Samoan Tala
1 PKR0.00981 WST
5 PKR0.04905 WST
10 PKR0.09810 WST
20 PKR0.19620 WST
50 PKR0.49049 WST
100 PKR0.98099 WST
250 PKR2.45247 WST
500 PKR4.90494 WST
1000 PKR9.80987 WST
2000 PKR19.61974 WST
5000 PKR49.04935 WST
10000 PKR98.09870 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Pakistani Rupee
1 WST101.93800 PKR
5 WST509.69000 PKR
10 WST1,019.38000 PKR
20 WST2,038.76000 PKR
50 WST5,096.90000 PKR
100 WST10,193.80000 PKR
250 WST25,484.50000 PKR
500 WST50,969.00000 PKR
1000 WST101,938.00000 PKR
2000 WST203,876.00000 PKR
5000 WST509,690.00000 PKR
10000 WST1,019,380.00000 PKR