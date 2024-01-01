Pakistani rupees to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert PKR to NIO at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = C$0.1325 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:57
PKR to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NIO
1 PKR to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13270.1328
Low0.13200.1315
Average0.13240.1322
Change0.06%0.08%
1 PKR to NIO stats

The performance of PKR to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1327 and a 30 day low of 0.1320. This means the 30 day average was 0.1324. The change for PKR to NIO was 0.06.

The performance of PKR to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1328 and a 90 day low of 0.1315. This means the 90 day average was 0.1322. The change for PKR to NIO was 0.08.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 PKR0.13245 NIO
5 PKR0.66227 NIO
10 PKR1.32455 NIO
20 PKR2.64910 NIO
50 PKR6.62275 NIO
100 PKR13.24550 NIO
250 PKR33.11375 NIO
500 PKR66.22750 NIO
1000 PKR132.45500 NIO
2000 PKR264.91000 NIO
5000 PKR662.27500 NIO
10000 PKR1324.55000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Pakistani Rupee
1 NIO7.54975 PKR
5 NIO37.74875 PKR
10 NIO75.49750 PKR
20 NIO150.99500 PKR
50 NIO377.48750 PKR
100 NIO754.97500 PKR
250 NIO1887.43750 PKR
500 NIO3774.87500 PKR
1000 NIO7549.75000 PKR
2000 NIO15099.50000 PKR
5000 NIO37748.75000 PKR
10000 NIO75497.50000 PKR