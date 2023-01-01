10 thousand Pakistani rupees to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert PKR to NIO at the real exchange rate

10000 pkr
1301.11 nio

1.00000 PKR = 0.13011 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 PKR0.13011 NIO
5 PKR0.65055 NIO
10 PKR1.30111 NIO
20 PKR2.60222 NIO
50 PKR6.50555 NIO
100 PKR13.01110 NIO
250 PKR32.52775 NIO
500 PKR65.05550 NIO
1000 PKR130.11100 NIO
2000 PKR260.22200 NIO
5000 PKR650.55500 NIO
10000 PKR1301.11000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Pakistani Rupee
1 NIO7.68575 PKR
5 NIO38.42875 PKR
10 NIO76.85750 PKR
20 NIO153.71500 PKR
50 NIO384.28750 PKR
100 NIO768.57500 PKR
250 NIO1921.43750 PKR
500 NIO3842.87500 PKR
1000 NIO7685.75000 PKR
2000 NIO15371.50000 PKR
5000 NIO38428.75000 PKR
10000 NIO76857.50000 PKR