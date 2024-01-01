Pakistani rupees to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert PKR to PYG at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₲28.59 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PYG
1 PKR to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.588228.5882
Low28.007727.1149
Average28.179827.6874
Change2.07%5.17%
View full history

1 PKR to PYG stats

The performance of PKR to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.5882 and a 30 day low of 28.0077. This means the 30 day average was 28.1798. The change for PKR to PYG was 2.07.

The performance of PKR to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.5882 and a 90 day low of 27.1149. This means the 90 day average was 27.6874. The change for PKR to PYG was 5.17.

Track market ratesView PKR to PYG chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0690.7713.6731.3823.75634.239
1 EUR1.08190.7570.8323.9651.4924.05536.962
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.07114.7651.7934.87344.421

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Paraguayan Guarani
1 PKR28.58820 PYG
5 PKR142.94100 PYG
10 PKR285.88200 PYG
20 PKR571.76400 PYG
50 PKR1,429.41000 PYG
100 PKR2,858.82000 PYG
250 PKR7,147.05000 PYG
500 PKR14,294.10000 PYG
1000 PKR28,588.20000 PYG
2000 PKR57,176.40000 PYG
5000 PKR142,941.00000 PYG
10000 PKR285,882.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Pakistani Rupee
1 PYG0.03498 PKR
5 PYG0.17490 PKR
10 PYG0.34979 PKR
20 PYG0.69959 PKR
50 PYG1.74897 PKR
100 PYG3.49794 PKR
250 PYG8.74485 PKR
500 PYG17.48970 PKR
1000 PYG34.97940 PKR
2000 PYG69.95880 PKR
5000 PYG174.89700 PKR
10000 PYG349.79400 PKR