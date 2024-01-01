Pakistani rupees to Macanese patacas today

Convert PKR to MOP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = MOP$0.02879 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:55
PKR to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MOP
1 PKR to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02880.0289
Low0.02880.0287
Average0.02880.0288
Change-0.15%-0.26%
1 PKR to MOP stats

The performance of PKR to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0288 and a 30 day low of 0.0288. This means the 30 day average was 0.0288. The change for PKR to MOP was -0.15.

The performance of PKR to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0289 and a 90 day low of 0.0287. This means the 90 day average was 0.0288. The change for PKR to MOP was -0.26.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0750.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7590.8323.9651.4914.05536.96
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06214.7651.7924.87244.413

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 PKR0.02879 MOP
5 PKR0.14397 MOP
10 PKR0.28794 MOP
20 PKR0.57588 MOP
50 PKR1.43971 MOP
100 PKR2.87942 MOP
250 PKR7.19855 MOP
500 PKR14.39710 MOP
1000 PKR28.79420 MOP
2000 PKR57.58840 MOP
5000 PKR143.97100 MOP
10000 PKR287.94200 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Pakistani Rupee
1 MOP34.72920 PKR
5 MOP173.64600 PKR
10 MOP347.29200 PKR
20 MOP694.58400 PKR
50 MOP1,736.46000 PKR
100 MOP3,472.92000 PKR
250 MOP8,682.30000 PKR
500 MOP17,364.60000 PKR
1000 MOP34,729.20000 PKR
2000 MOP69,458.40000 PKR
5000 MOP173,646.00000 PKR
10000 MOP347,292.00000 PKR