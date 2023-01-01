1 Pakistani rupee to Macanese patacas

Convert PKR to MOP at the real exchange rate

1 pkr
0.03 mop

1.00000 PKR = 0.02855 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.9060583.21260.7854533.672751.324953.7499529.5216
1 EUR1.1037191.84170.8669654.053611.462354.1388232.583
1 INR0.01201740.010888310.009439120.04413690.01592250.04506470.354773
1 GBP1.273151.15345105.94214.675961.686864.7742537.5854

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 PKR0.02855 MOP
5 PKR0.14273 MOP
10 PKR0.28546 MOP
20 PKR0.57092 MOP
50 PKR1.42731 MOP
100 PKR2.85462 MOP
250 PKR7.13655 MOP
500 PKR14.27310 MOP
1000 PKR28.54620 MOP
2000 PKR57.09240 MOP
5000 PKR142.73100 MOP
10000 PKR285.46200 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Pakistani Rupee
1 MOP35.03090 PKR
5 MOP175.15450 PKR
10 MOP350.30900 PKR
20 MOP700.61800 PKR
50 MOP1751.54500 PKR
100 MOP3503.09000 PKR
250 MOP8757.72500 PKR
500 MOP17515.45000 PKR
1000 MOP35030.90000 PKR
2000 MOP70061.80000 PKR
5000 MOP175154.50000 PKR
10000 MOP350309.00000 PKR