Pakistani rupees to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert PKR to TOP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = T$0.008468 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:02
PKR to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TOP
1 PKR to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00850.0086
Low0.00820.0082
Average0.00830.0084
Change0.98%0.39%
1 PKR to TOP stats

The performance of PKR to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0085 and a 30 day low of 0.0082. This means the 30 day average was 0.0083. The change for PKR to TOP was 0.98.

The performance of PKR to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0086 and a 90 day low of 0.0082. This means the 90 day average was 0.0084. The change for PKR to TOP was 0.39.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tongan Paʻanga
1 PKR0.00847 TOP
5 PKR0.04234 TOP
10 PKR0.08468 TOP
20 PKR0.16937 TOP
50 PKR0.42342 TOP
100 PKR0.84683 TOP
250 PKR2.11708 TOP
500 PKR4.23417 TOP
1000 PKR8.46833 TOP
2000 PKR16.93666 TOP
5000 PKR42.34165 TOP
10000 PKR84.68330 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Pakistani Rupee
1 TOP118.08700 PKR
5 TOP590.43500 PKR
10 TOP1,180.87000 PKR
20 TOP2,361.74000 PKR
50 TOP5,904.35000 PKR
100 TOP11,808.70000 PKR
250 TOP29,521.75000 PKR
500 TOP59,043.50000 PKR
1000 TOP118,087.00000 PKR
2000 TOP236,174.00000 PKR
5000 TOP590,435.00000 PKR
10000 TOP1,180,870.00000 PKR