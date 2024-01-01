Pakistani rupees to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert PKR to BDT at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Tk0.4307 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:42
PKR to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 PKR to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43070.4307
Low0.42910.4207
Average0.42980.4268
Change0.21%2.20%
1 PKR to BDT stats

The performance of PKR to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4307 and a 30 day low of 0.4291. This means the 30 day average was 0.4298. The change for PKR to BDT was 0.21.

The performance of PKR to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4307 and a 90 day low of 0.4207. This means the 90 day average was 0.4268. The change for PKR to BDT was 2.20.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PKR0.43074 BDT
5 PKR2.15372 BDT
10 PKR4.30743 BDT
20 PKR8.61486 BDT
50 PKR21.53715 BDT
100 PKR43.07430 BDT
250 PKR107.68575 BDT
500 PKR215.37150 BDT
1000 PKR430.74300 BDT
2000 PKR861.48600 BDT
5000 PKR2,153.71500 BDT
10000 PKR4,307.43000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Pakistani Rupee
1 BDT2.32157 PKR
5 BDT11.60785 PKR
10 BDT23.21570 PKR
20 BDT46.43140 PKR
50 BDT116.07850 PKR
100 BDT232.15700 PKR
250 BDT580.39250 PKR
500 BDT1,160.78500 PKR
1000 BDT2,321.57000 PKR
2000 BDT4,643.14000 PKR
5000 BDT11,607.85000 PKR
10000 BDT23,215.70000 PKR