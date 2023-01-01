2000 Bangladeshi takas to Pakistani rupees

Convert BDT to PKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 bdt
5,179.14 pkr

1.00000 BDT = 2.58957 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:04
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Pakistani Rupee
1 BDT2.58957 PKR
5 BDT12.94785 PKR
10 BDT25.89570 PKR
20 BDT51.79140 PKR
50 BDT129.47850 PKR
100 BDT258.95700 PKR
250 BDT647.39250 PKR
500 BDT1294.78500 PKR
1000 BDT2589.57000 PKR
2000 BDT5179.14000 PKR
5000 BDT12947.85000 PKR
10000 BDT25895.70000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PKR0.38616 BDT
5 PKR1.93083 BDT
10 PKR3.86165 BDT
20 PKR7.72330 BDT
50 PKR19.30825 BDT
100 PKR38.61650 BDT
250 PKR96.54125 BDT
500 PKR193.08250 BDT
1000 PKR386.16500 BDT
2000 PKR772.33000 BDT
5000 PKR1930.82500 BDT
10000 PKR3861.65000 BDT