1.00000 PKR = 0.38874 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PKR0.38874 BDT
5 PKR1.94369 BDT
10 PKR3.88738 BDT
20 PKR7.77476 BDT
50 PKR19.43690 BDT
100 PKR38.87380 BDT
250 PKR97.18450 BDT
500 PKR194.36900 BDT
1000 PKR388.73800 BDT
2000 PKR777.47600 BDT
5000 PKR1943.69000 BDT
10000 PKR3887.38000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Pakistani Rupee
1 BDT2.57243 PKR
5 BDT12.86215 PKR
10 BDT25.72430 PKR
20 BDT51.44860 PKR
50 BDT128.62150 PKR
100 BDT257.24300 PKR
250 BDT643.10750 PKR
500 BDT1286.21500 PKR
1000 BDT2572.43000 PKR
2000 BDT5144.86000 PKR
5000 BDT12862.15000 PKR
10000 BDT25724.30000 PKR