₨1.000 PKR = UM0.1428 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:55
0

Updated a few seconds ago
High0.14280.1432
Low0.14220.1417
Average0.14250.1423
Change0.28%0.36%
The performance of PKR to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1428 and a 30 day low of 0.1422. This means the 30 day average was 0.1425. The change for PKR to MRU was 0.28.

The performance of PKR to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1432 and a 90 day low of 0.1417. This means the 90 day average was 0.1423. The change for PKR to MRU was 0.36.

1 USD10.92684.0750.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7590.8323.9651.4914.05536.96
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06214.7651.7924.87244.413

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PKR0.14277 MRU
5 PKR0.71383 MRU
10 PKR1.42766 MRU
20 PKR2.85532 MRU
50 PKR7.13830 MRU
100 PKR14.27660 MRU
250 PKR35.69150 MRU
500 PKR71.38300 MRU
1000 PKR142.76600 MRU
2000 PKR285.53200 MRU
5000 PKR713.83000 MRU
10000 PKR1,427.66000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Pakistani Rupee
1 MRU7.00447 PKR
5 MRU35.02235 PKR
10 MRU70.04470 PKR
20 MRU140.08940 PKR
50 MRU350.22350 PKR
100 MRU700.44700 PKR
250 MRU1,751.11750 PKR
500 MRU3,502.23500 PKR
1000 MRU7,004.47000 PKR
2000 MRU14,008.94000 PKR
5000 MRU35,022.35000 PKR
10000 MRU70,044.70000 PKR