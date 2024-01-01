Pakistani rupees to Swedish kronor today

Convert PKR to SEK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = kr0.03804 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:00
PKR to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 PKR to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03800.0389
Low0.03630.0363
Average0.03720.0372
Change4.88%-2.09%
1 PKR to SEK stats

The performance of PKR to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0380 and a 30 day low of 0.0363. This means the 30 day average was 0.0372. The change for PKR to SEK was 4.88.

The performance of PKR to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0389 and a 90 day low of 0.0363. This means the 90 day average was 0.0372. The change for PKR to SEK was -2.09.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 PKR0.03804 SEK
5 PKR0.19019 SEK
10 PKR0.38039 SEK
20 PKR0.76077 SEK
50 PKR1.90193 SEK
100 PKR3.80385 SEK
250 PKR9.50963 SEK
500 PKR19.01925 SEK
1000 PKR38.03850 SEK
2000 PKR76.07700 SEK
5000 PKR190.19250 SEK
10000 PKR380.38500 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Pakistani Rupee
1 SEK26.28920 PKR
5 SEK131.44600 PKR
10 SEK262.89200 PKR
20 SEK525.78400 PKR
50 SEK1,314.46000 PKR
100 SEK2,628.92000 PKR
250 SEK6,572.30000 PKR
500 SEK13,144.60000 PKR
1000 SEK26,289.20000 PKR
2000 SEK52,578.40000 PKR
5000 SEK131,446.00000 PKR
10000 SEK262,892.00000 PKR