Pakistani rupees to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert PKR to BOB at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Bs0.02486 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:42
PKR to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BOB
1 PKR to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02490.0250
Low0.02480.0247
Average0.02490.0248
Change-0.20%0.48%
1 PKR to BOB stats

The performance of PKR to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0249 and a 30 day low of 0.0248. This means the 30 day average was 0.0249. The change for PKR to BOB was -0.20.

The performance of PKR to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0250 and a 90 day low of 0.0247. This means the 90 day average was 0.0248. The change for PKR to BOB was 0.48.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0720.7713.6731.3823.75634.241
1 EUR1.08190.760.8323.9651.4924.05536.965
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.07914.7661.7934.87344.426

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PKR0.02486 BOB
5 PKR0.12430 BOB
10 PKR0.24861 BOB
20 PKR0.49721 BOB
50 PKR1.24303 BOB
100 PKR2.48606 BOB
250 PKR6.21515 BOB
500 PKR12.43030 BOB
1000 PKR24.86060 BOB
2000 PKR49.72120 BOB
5000 PKR124.30300 BOB
10000 PKR248.60600 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Pakistani Rupee
1 BOB40.22430 PKR
5 BOB201.12150 PKR
10 BOB402.24300 PKR
20 BOB804.48600 PKR
50 BOB2,011.21500 PKR
100 BOB4,022.43000 PKR
250 BOB10,056.07500 PKR
500 BOB20,112.15000 PKR
1000 BOB40,224.30000 PKR
2000 BOB80,448.60000 PKR
5000 BOB201,121.50000 PKR
10000 BOB402,243.00000 PKR