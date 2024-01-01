Pakistani rupees to Macedonian denars today

Convert PKR to MKD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ден0.2052 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:55
PKR to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MKD
1 PKR to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20520.2052
Low0.19800.1975
Average0.20170.2008
Change3.45%0.85%
1 PKR to MKD stats

The performance of PKR to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2052 and a 30 day low of 0.1980. This means the 30 day average was 0.2017. The change for PKR to MKD was 3.45.

The performance of PKR to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2052 and a 90 day low of 0.1975. This means the 90 day average was 0.2008. The change for PKR to MKD was 0.85.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0750.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7590.8323.9651.4914.05536.96
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06214.7651.7924.87244.413

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Macedonian Denar
1 PKR0.20515 MKD
5 PKR1.02575 MKD
10 PKR2.05150 MKD
20 PKR4.10300 MKD
50 PKR10.25750 MKD
100 PKR20.51500 MKD
250 PKR51.28750 MKD
500 PKR102.57500 MKD
1000 PKR205.15000 MKD
2000 PKR410.30000 MKD
5000 PKR1,025.75000 MKD
10000 PKR2,051.50000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Pakistani Rupee
1 MKD4.87448 PKR
5 MKD24.37240 PKR
10 MKD48.74480 PKR
20 MKD97.48960 PKR
50 MKD243.72400 PKR
100 MKD487.44800 PKR
250 MKD1,218.62000 PKR
500 MKD2,437.24000 PKR
1000 MKD4,874.48000 PKR
2000 MKD9,748.96000 PKR
5000 MKD24,372.40000 PKR
10000 MKD48,744.80000 PKR